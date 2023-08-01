Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.3 %

DLTR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.86. 53,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $171.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.