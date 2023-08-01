New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $87.00. Approximately 2,225,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 777,365 shares.The stock last traded at $84.00 and had previously closed at $83.98.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Get New Relic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $90,679.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,199 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.