Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 559,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,881. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

