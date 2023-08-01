Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 559,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,881. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
