Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 173,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,761,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

