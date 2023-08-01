Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 46,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

