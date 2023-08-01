Bank of America Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $63.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 25,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,471. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

