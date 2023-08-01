J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Royal Gold by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

