J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,292,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 600,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,855,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

KMI stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

