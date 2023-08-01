Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,212,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 562,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 572,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

