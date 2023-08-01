Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,611,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.