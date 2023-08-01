Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.19) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.40) to GBX 2,915 ($37.42) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($39.03) to GBX 3,100 ($39.80) in a research report on Friday.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

