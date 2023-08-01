Credit Suisse Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $316.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $311.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.36.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.39. 182,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.43. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,280,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

