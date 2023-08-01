Credit Suisse Group Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $47.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.70. 223,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,734. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $2,328,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

