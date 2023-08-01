Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.92.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,557. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $202.97 and a 52-week high of $372.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.03.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lennox International by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $7,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

