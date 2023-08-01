Needham & Company LLC Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $33.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 1,229,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,188. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,550 shares of company stock worth $614,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

