Robert W. Baird Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Shares of NET stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 387,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 560,475 shares of company stock worth $35,606,669. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

