Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 219,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

