BTIG Research Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $12.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 4.7 %

RIG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,281. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.