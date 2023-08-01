Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,901. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.