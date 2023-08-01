Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $443.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.00.

NYSE MA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.69. 300,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,955. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

