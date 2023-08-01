Morgan Stanley Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $245.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

HSY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,165. Hershey has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.