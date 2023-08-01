Rambus (RMBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2023 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $66.00.

7/21/2023 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Rambus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

