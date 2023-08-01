Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.67 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

