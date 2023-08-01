Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$280.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.67 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.35-0.39 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.33.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.