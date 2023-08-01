IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.89 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 10.0 %

IPGP stock traded down $13.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at $953,006,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock worth $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

