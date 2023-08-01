Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded down $19.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Insperity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insperity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.