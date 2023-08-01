Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 28,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,833. Loews has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 224,800 shares of company stock worth $12,757,392 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

