HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HP by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in HP by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. 522,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,165. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,973,227. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

