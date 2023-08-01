Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $638,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

