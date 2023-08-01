Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after buying an additional 461,031 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 108,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

