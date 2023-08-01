First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

