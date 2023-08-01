Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $112,358,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,520,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,575,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. 390,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

