Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.