SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 19,796,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 45,111,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after buying an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after buying an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 484,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

