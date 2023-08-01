MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $178.95 and last traded at $176.02, with a volume of 24662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MSA Safety by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,035.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

