Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 16,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,097. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.75. Equities research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

