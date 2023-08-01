Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 563,951 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 591,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 296,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

