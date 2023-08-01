Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 876,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KROS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,701. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.