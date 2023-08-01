Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 876,100 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of KROS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,701. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
