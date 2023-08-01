Short Interest in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declines By 11.3%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. 341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,506. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

