Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Increases By 9.6%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,455,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,800,000 after buying an additional 1,430,260 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $102,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

LBTYK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 205,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

