Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Declines By 10.0%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of LFLYW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Leafly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leafly by 701.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Leafly by 414.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

