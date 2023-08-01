Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $461.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

