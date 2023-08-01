AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $461.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

