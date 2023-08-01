JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $233,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $461.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

