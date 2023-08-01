DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $154.79 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,748,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.