Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0384 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $766.34 million and approximately $26.63 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,934,934,972 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,929,310,033.325413. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0380481 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $26,269,924.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

