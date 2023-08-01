Ballswap Trading 40.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $985.96 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ballswap has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

