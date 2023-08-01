Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $19.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00014393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 501,585,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,249,770 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

