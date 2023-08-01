Trex (NYSE:TREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,168,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

