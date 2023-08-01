Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.6-59.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.67 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.53.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $107.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,736,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.