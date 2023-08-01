Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-$0.59 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

